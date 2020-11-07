GALVESTON
More than two dozen environmental groups have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas General Land Office for more time to comment on a new plan for a storm-surge barrier on the Texas coast.
The groups say the project is too massive, too important and too potentially damaging to the environment to let pass in the agencies’ normal 45-day comment period.
“This spring is when the project study is going to come to an end and this is going to be submitted to Congress for potential approval and appropriations of funds,” said Jordan Macha, executive director of Bayou City Waterkeeper, an environmental advocacy group.
“We want to have the most inclusive comments as possible and be able to really identify what we think are significant concerns with the project as a whole.”
The groups want more time to comment on the $28 billion proposal to build miles of dunes, sea gates and levees and other measures to protect the Galveston and Houston area from devastating storm surge flooding.
The extension is warranted, in part, because the agencies don’t plan to hold in-person public hearings during the coronavirus pandemic, Macha said.
The groups worry the plans attempt to protect people and property around Galveston Bay might have dangerous consequences for natural resources inside the bay.
The corps by Friday hadn’t responded to the request, which was sent to officials Sept. 24.
The letter was signed by the leaders of 28 groups, including representatives of the National Wildlife Federation, the Sierra Club, Houston Audubon, the Surfrider Foundation and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council.
The groups asked for the public comment period to be extended to Feb. 1.
The new draft of the Coastal Texas Study was released to the public Oct. 30, starting a public comment period that will go until Dec. 14.
“The length of the study warrants more than a 45-day public comment period,” Macha said.
The draft report released last week is 179 pages and includes an environmental study of nearly 600 pages.
Corps officials have said the new draft reflects changes meant to address some of the environmental concerns raised when the first draft of a barrier plan was released in 2018.
Sea gate designs in the revised draft reduce the constriction of water flow between Galveston Bay and the Gulf from 27.5 percent to as low as 7 percent, for example, according to the corps.
That change would reduce the effect the sea gates would have on the bay’s salinity, among other things, according to the corps.
But water flow isn’t the only concern environmental groups have about the gates, the groups said. They worry the corps is bypassing environmental reviews that normally happen before it sends a plan to Congress.
The corps’ engineers and biologists aren’t trying to short-shrift environmental concerns but are caught between a massive project and a looming deadline, said Scott Jones, the government and regulatory affairs manager for the Galveston Bay Foundation.
The groups are concerned about the agency rushing the project, he said.
“They’re asking us to accept a lot of unknowns,” Jones said.
Under normal federal procedures, the corps would need to complete a full environmental impact statement before moving forward with a project, Jones said. That’s not the case with the Coastal Texas Study.
“That’s not going to happen for years,” he said.
There is precedent for extending public comment periods. Just last week, the Army Corps announced it would extend the comment period for a study of flood protection plans along Buffalo Bayou in Houston.
Corps officials said they planned to conduct more environmental reviews in the future, if Congress chooses to fund the plan.
The corps plans to hold a public virtual information meeting, with a question-and-answer session about its plans, on Tuesday.
