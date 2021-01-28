GALVESTON
More than 20,000 people signed on to a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccinations through Galveston County hubs less than a day after the list went live, according to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The medical branch, the Galveston County Health District and the county government on Monday announced they were creating a waiting list to help schedule vaccination appointments at the district's clinics and the temporary vaccination site at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 in League City.
The waiting list allows people to register their interest in being vaccinated and enter information about their qualifications. People who sign up for the vaccinations will be prioritized based on their level of risk, with people older than age 70 getting higher priority, officials said.
People will be notified about vaccination appointments as more vaccines become available. About 2,500 doses were expected to be administered at the Walter Hall Park site on Saturday, officials said.
People can sign up for the waiting list at utmbhealth.com/vaccine or by calling 877-389-2318.
As of Thursday morning, 6,325 Galveston County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 23,976 people had received the first of two vaccine doses, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.