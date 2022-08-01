GALVESTON
Daily News Sports Editor James LaCombe has won the prestigious Fred Hartman Award for Excellence in Sports Writing, The Texas Press Association announced.
LaCombe's honor was among more than a dozen presented to Daily News staff members during the association's annual trade show and convention in San Marcos.
Hartman Newspapers group sponsors the award, which is named in honor of the late Texas sportswriter and newspaper owner Fred Hartman.
Hartman began his newspaper career as a sportswriter and eventually became editor and publisher of The Baytown Sun, working for Carmage Walls and Southern Newspapers, which owns The Daily News.
He became a newspaper owner later in his career, but he never lost his passion for sports writing, according to Hartman Newspapers.
"The quality of James LaCombe's reporting and writing is apparent in the work itself," Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. "What's not apparent in that is how hard he works and how much responsibility other than reporting and writing he has. James is one-man department. He has to keep our sports coverage organized, manage a stable of freelance writers, do his own reporting and writing and sometimes help design pages.
"It's a heavy load, but he carries it well and is absolutely deserving of this award."
LaCombe competed among sports writers working for Texas newspapers of more than 10,000 circulation.
The Daily News also won two of the association's most important awards. The paper won first place among dailies in General Excellence and for Community Service. The former rates the overall quality of a paper's reporting, writing, photography and design in both news and advertising.
The Community Service award honors a newspaper's efforts to raise an issue or conduct a campaign in ways beneficial to its community. Reporter Keri Heath won the award for a the special report series Though the Roof, which explored the soaring cost of housing in Galveston County. Smith, the newspaper's editor, was named in the award for editorials written on the same subject.
Also awarded were:
• Smith and Managing Editor Laura Elder — First Place in Editorial Writing for articles on conservatives using opposition to Critical Race Theory as a "dog-whistle" political issue (Elder), and state's efforts to demonize renewable energy after a hard freeze rocked the power grid in 2021 (Smith).
• Photojournalist Stuart Villanueva and former staffer Kevin M. Cox — First Place in Sports Photography for various images of local sporting events and of Houston Astros games.
• Design Editor Seames O'Grady — First Place in Page Design for various pages.
• The news staff — Second Place in Online Live coverage for the February 2021 freeze that almost took down the state's power grid, killed dozens of people and left the living freezing in the dark for days.
• The news staff — Second Place in Special Section for Latitude 29.
• Photography Editor Jennifer Reynolds and Villanueva — Second Place in Feature Photography for images of life and events across Galveston County.
• The advertising and production staff — Third Place in Advertising for clean, effective work on that content.
• LaCombe and former reporter John Wayne Ferguson — Third Place in Feature Writing for articles on Merle Lidstone, 95, who had held season tickets to Ball High School football games for 70 years (LaCombe) and on the army of volunteers who made Galveston County's mass COVID vaccination hub work (Ferguson).
• The staff — Fourth Place for Best Website.
• Ferguson and Heath — Fourth Place in News Writing for coverage of the February 2021 freeze.
— Staff Reports
James Lacombe is the best in my book. Outstanding young man and sports reporter.
