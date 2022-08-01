Daily News Sports Editor earns Hartman award

Daily News Sports Editor James LaCombe, with Clyde King, chairman of Hartman Newspapers, holds the plaque recording his winning of the Fred Hartman Award for Excellence in Sports Writing.  

 LEONARD WOOLSEY/The Daily News

GALVESTON 

Daily News Sports Editor James LaCombe has won the prestigious Fred Hartman Award for Excellence in Sports Writing, The Texas Press Association announced.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Dean Evans

James Lacombe is the best in my book. Outstanding young man and sports reporter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription