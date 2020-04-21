GALVESTON
Although they agree it’s time to start talking about restarting Galveston’s economy, local leaders have differing opinions about how quickly that should happen, what it will look like and how rules will be monitored and enforced.
Some island businesses have been closed since March 17 after the city restricted restaurants and closed bars to stop the spread of coronavirus.
And now cities across Texas are bound by orders by Gov. Greg Abbot, who ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms, bars and some other businesses until April 30 in his pandemic response.
The city released a draft plan Monday in advance of a virtual Galveston City Council meeting Thursday that requires 6-foot distancing for restaurants, bars, fishing piers, hotels, short-term rentals and RV parks, among other industries.
The draft plan also requires anyone at least 10 years old to wear a mask in public, unless exercising, and proposes reopening the beaches only for people surfing, fishing or exercising between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, according the draft.
The city will have to wait for any new state orders before it can finalize its reopening plans, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“We’ve got to find out where he is on beaches,” Yarbrough said. “If we lose control of our beaches, then we’re in a whole different place.”
Yarbrough hopes the city maintains control of regulating its beaches.
District 3 Councilman David Collins wants to reopen the economy at least partially and said it’s time to draft plans to make that happen.
“I believe people are ready to start going back to work,” Collins said.
But the city should tread carefully, Collins said. Galveston must take into account Houston’s reopening plan, because as more businesses and amenities open in Galveston, people from the mainland who’ve been cooped up with cabin fever are likely to flock to the island as they seek diversions, Collins said.
Galveston needs to ensure it’s ready for that influx of visitors before reopening too many businesses, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
‘I WISH WE HAD A CRYSTAL BALL’
It makes sense to start talking about the reopening process for some businesses, such as restaurants, where it’s easier to practice social distancing, Brown said. And it’s probably time to give people some access to the beach, but it’s premature to talk about reopening the beaches completely right now, Brown said.
“I wish we had a crystal ball,” he said.
But other council members want Galveston businesses to open up as soon as possible.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle has been getting many calls and emails from local small-business owners who want to reopen, he said.
“I think that most Galveston small businesses have depleted much of their cash reserves,” Hardcastle said. “There is just not as much as needed left to last through a prolonged area of shutdown.”
The draft plan to reopen is a good start, Hardcastle said.
But Hardcastle doesn’t want to wait until April 30 to give people some time to walk on the beach, he said.
“I was ready to do it last week and I remain ready to do it,” Hardcastle said.
And by Memorial Day, May 25, Galveston should completely reopen the beaches, he said.
“I think Memorial Day is a critical weekend for many of our businesses,” Hardcastle said.
Galveston’s tourism-driven economy is hurting and people need the opportunity to generate some revenues this summer, he said.
AN EMERGING CHALLENGE
Enforcing these new rules will be a challenge, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
And the plan will likely change as the situation with testing and cases continues to change, she said.
“We definitely need to have a plan,” Bly said.
Eventually, Galveston might have trouble keeping people off the beach past Memorial Day, despite any rules the city puts in place, Collins said.
Already, Galveston Beach Patrol has had to ask more than 4,000 people to leave the beach since it closed March 29, Beach patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Enforcing the rule requiring people to wear a mask also will be challenging, Collins said.
The city marshal’s office and Galveston Police Department will enforce the orders, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“The penalties are not yet finalized, but the use of fines would be consistent with other orders,” Barnett said.
The Galveston Municipal Court has issued eight citations related to violating emergency orders from the Galveston Police Department, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
Three violations were related to driving on the beach, three to walking on the beach, one to a bar and another to a short-term rental, Hancock said.
How police plan to enforce the rules hasn’t been decided or defined, especially because the city council hasn’t solidified the plan yet, Hancock said.
If the city eases restrictions, Yarbrough wants to be more stringent on enforcement.
So far, the city has been issuing warnings more often than citations, but that will change if restrictions loosen, Yarbrough said.
“If it says we’re going to fine you, you’re going to get fined,” Yarbrough said.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski and District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole couldn’t be reached for comment.
