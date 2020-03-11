GALVESTON
Bill Earle had no qualms about traveling from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Galveston to sail away on the Enchantment of the Seas.
He was ready to board, even though hundreds of people have been canceling cruises around the country; even though the U.S. Department of State has advised people against traveling by cruise ship; even though hundreds of people on a different cruise were quarantined on a ship in California and then flown to military bases around the country to be monitored for exposure to the coronavirus.
“I’ve had it planned for over a year,” Earle said. “I did not even consider switching and canceling the trip.”
Earle has taken nine cruises with Royal Caribbean, he said. This one was a little different, however. As he was checking in for this cruise Wednesday morning, dockside workers took his temperature and asked questions about overseas travel.
Those measures are part of the anti-coronavirus security plan the Port of Galveston and the cruise companies have put in place in recent days in an effort to keep people aboard healthy.
The Enchantment of the Seas was the first ship to leave Galveston since the state department issued a travel advisory, recommending that people, particularly older people, avoid cruising during the outbreak.
Amy Wesselmann, from Ames, Iowa, walked up 25th Street toward the terminal with her husband and four children about noon.
“We’re pretty relaxed about it because we’re healthy people and we’re taking the right precautions,” Wesselmann said. “We’re not really concerned.”
Wesselmann said Royal Caribbean had been in touch with the family about precautions on the cruise ship, although she wasn’t offered any deals such as some companies have advertised amid a spate of cancellations.
It was not clear Wednesday how many people actually boarded the Enchantment of the Seas. The Port of Galveston referred questions about passenger counts to Royal Caribbean. Royal Caribbean did not respond to a request for comment.
The word in the terminal among passengers boarding the liner was there had been more than 900 cancellations, Earle said.
“I think that it’s overhyped,” Earle said. “I believe the cruise industry has responded well to it.”
Enchantment of the Seas’ maximum capacity is 2,730 guests and another 852 crew members.
Cancellations among cruisers already have been a big financial hit for cruise companies. The price of Royal Caribbean’s stock has decreased by 55 percent in the past month. The company announced Tuesday it was increasing its borrowing capacity by $550 million and was planning to decrease its 2021 capital expenditures and operating expenses because of the crisis.
In a column sent to The Daily News on Wednesday afternoon, Port Director Rodger Rees said the port was “focusing on preparedness, not panic.”
“Our first priority has been steps to protect the health of our passengers, crew, staff and port partners,” Rees wrote. “With those measures in place, we’re analyzing how our business could be impacted and what steps we could take to mitigate those potential impacts.”
Rees is on vacation and is not in Galveston this week, officials confirmed. Wharves Board of Trustees Chairman Albert Shannon said he is in constant contact with Rees and speaks to him three times a day.
