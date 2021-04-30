Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.