GALVESTON
Heavy rains could threaten Galveston County for much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The county was placed under a flash flood watch on Friday morning. The watch isn't scheduled to end until Sunday.
Thunderstorms bringing as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour will move through the region Friday, and more could develop Saturday and Sunday, officials said.
Areas might receive an average of 2 or 3 inches with some places receiving between 4 and 8 inches, officials said.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect until 7 p.m. Friday. Minor coastal flooding is expected mainly near times of high tides, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch means that conditions exist for a flood caused by rain. A flash flood warning, a more serious advisory, means that floods are imminent.
(1) comment
We need the rain!
