WINNIE
As water from Tropical Storm Imelda drains out of Winnie, runoff has started to flood state Highway 124 in Chambers County.
"The rising water will be too dangerous for people to pass," officials with Chambers County Sheriff's Department said. "We just want to warn people and keep them as safe as possible."
Water from nearby bayous and runoff from Tropical Storm Imelda are causing the flooding on the highway, according to the Chambers County Sheriff's Department.
The county will reopen the highway when water begins to drain and the road is safely passable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.