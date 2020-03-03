In absentee and early voting, Democrat Adrienne Bell captured well more than half of the vote against four opponents in the three counties that comprise U.S. Congressional District 14.
Bell will face Republican Randy Weber in November, as she did two years ago in an unsuccessful run for the House seat, should the early voting trend continue.
In Galveston County, Bell secured 72.3 percent of all early and absentee votes cast, with her four opponents splitting the remainder.
In Jefferson County, Bell won 61 percent of a total 10,045 votes cast early or in absentee voting.
Bell won early and absentee voting by a slightly smaller margin in Brazoria County, taking 54.25 percent of the vote.
This is a developing story. Check back later for the most current results.
