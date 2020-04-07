GALVESTON
If islanders want to salvage some of the crucial summer tourism season, they must continue to abide by social distancing measures that have closed attractions, beaches and severely limited commerce, city leaders said during two live-streamed public meetings Tuesday.
Despite pleas from residents to open beaches to locals and ease other restrictions meant to stop the spread of coronavirus, city leaders Tuesday warned that letting up on measures now could shorten the high season, which is critical to Galveston’s tourism economy. Loosening up on measures now could cause the virus to spread and would only force more restrictions for longer, they argued.
There will come a time when the city can start easing restrictions meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but that time isn’t now, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
For now, the city needs to make decisions to protect its residents, Yarbrough said.
“I would much rather see some sacrifice on this end,” Yarbrough said.
The city has had to rewrite many of its emergency management playbooks, which largely were geared toward hurricanes, but have begun to move toward an interim normal, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“This is kind of like 10 Hurricane Ikes in terms of managing a disaster,” Maxwell said. “We’re kind of building this plane while we’re flying it.”
Despite some public pressure, the city has no immediate plans to open golf courses or beaches, Maxwell said.
In an unprecedented move, the city on March 29 closed beaches to the public and banned vehicular traffic from the West End beaches as it continues to deter visitors and public gatherings.
City officials had hoped to avoid such a drastic measure, but large crowds had continued to flock to island beaches despite efforts by Galveston leaders to discourage tourism to combat the spread of coronavirus, they said.
“We tried really hard to keep the beaches open,” Maxwell said.
Beaches attract crowds, and large crowds put residents and first responders at risk of exposure to the virus, Maxwell said.
Maxwell pointed to a large brush fire in the East End two weeks ago that would have posed a significant challenge had a large number of firefighters been sick, he said.
Closing beaches was necessary, Galveston Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said in a broadcasted discussion with Maxwell Tuesday.
The city and the park board, which promotes island tourism, held a meeting before the town hall meeting.
SAVING THE SUMMER SEASON
Part of the reason city officials err on the side of more caution is in hope that more stringent compliance now will dissipate the virus earlier and allow the city to welcome visitors back for part of the summer season, officials said.
About 7.2 million people visit the island each year. Galveston and its economy is dependent on its thriving tourism industry, and losing a summer season would be a blow, officials said.
The park board relies on hotel occupancy tax money for operations and is predicting little to no revenue for April and May, de Schaun said.
And even further into the year, tourist travel will be limited by financial considerations and consumer confidence in the cleanliness of their travel destinations, de Schaun said.
Still, Galveston has an edge when it comes to economic recovery, de Schaun said.
“Once the orders are lifted, there will be a great pent-up demand to get out of the house,” de Schaun said. “We believe Galveston will see a quick return of day-trippers from Houston.”
When the city does begin to ease restrictions, it won’t be all at once, Maxwell said.
For example, restaurants might reopen with only 25 percent of their capacity allowed, he said.
The Galveston City Council last week extended emergency orders and other restrictions, such as beach and hotel closures, to at least April 30, a date that lines up with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders to stay at home. During Tuesday’s virtual meetings, city officials gave no indication orders would be eased before then.
Yarbrough asked residents to be patient.
The city is making decisions informed by the Galveston County Health District, University of Texas Medical Branch and local leaders, he said.
“Patience is a virtue,” Yarbrough said. “We’re up to the challenge. We have a history of success. Failure is not an option.”
