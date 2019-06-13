FRIENDSWOOD
Police have arrested a man in connection with a June 4 shooting that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, officials announced Thursday.
Investigators arrested a 19-year-old man late Wednesday after receiving a warrant from a Harris County judge, police said.
The man is accused of shooting another man during a drug exchange in the 3000 block of Autumn Creek Drive, police said.
The victim is still hospitalized with a gunshot wound as of Thursday afternoon.
While police say the man had been charged Thursday, the case had not appeared in Harris County courts as of Thursday afternoon, court records show.
The Daily News does not name people as having been charged with crimes until official confirmation can be made.
