GALVESTON
Island Mayor Craig Brown was among regional leaders who met with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden Friday afternoon in Houston.
The Bidens' Houston visit was prompted by the winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days, causing death, widespread suffering and vast property damage, including in Galveston.
Brown and Biden discussed the local impact of the storm, when subfreezing temperatures plunged millions of Texans — including Galveston County residents — into dangerously cold conditions and knocked out power for days.
White House staff had contacted Brown last week to talk about how Biden could help Galveston, Brown said.
"They were very gracious," Brown said.
Before making public remarks Friday afternoon, Biden's itinerary included a visit to the Harris County Emergency Operations Center and Houston Food Bank, according to an official itinerary.
Other officials meeting the president included Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green and Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.
