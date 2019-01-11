LA MARQUE
A Santa Fe woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with a third-degree felony after being accused of posing as a federal agent to get information from a loan company's customers, police said.
Ana Gill, 33, was charged with impersonating a public servant on Jan. 4 at OneMain Financial, a personal loan company on Interstate 45 in La Marque.
An employee at the business called police alleging Gill had entered the business and claimed she was a "secret agent" working for the FBI, according to a police complaint.
Gill was looking for information about a person who had rammed a vehicle into her building, and who she believed was a customer of the loan company, according to the complaint.
The employee alleges Gill also provided a hand-written business card stating she worked for the Department of the Treasury and listing her job title as "Queen," according to the complaint.
After the employee called police, Gill started shouting threats and left the building, according to the complaint.
Police later called the number on the business card to speak to Gill and warn her not to return to the business, according the complaint.
Gill continued to identify herself as a secret agent and threatened to ensure the officer lost his job, according to the complaint.
She was held on $30,000 bond and was still in custody on Friday afternoon, according to county jail records.
