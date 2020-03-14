Numerous schools, school districts, universities and colleges have canceled classes and other programs through Friday:

• Arcadia First Baptist Christian School and child care programs

• College of the Mainland

• Clear Creek ISD

• Dickinson ISD

• Friendswood ISD

• Galveston College

• Galveston ISD

• Hitchcock ISD

• La Marque ISD

• Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, La Marque

• Moody Methodist Day School, Galveston

• Odyssey Academy

• Santa Fe ISD

• Texas A&M University at Galveston

• Texas City ISD

• Trinity Episcopal School, Galveston

• True Cross Catholic School, Dickinson

• Upward Hope Academy, Galveston

— Staff reports

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription