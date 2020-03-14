Numerous schools, school districts, universities and colleges have canceled classes and other programs through Friday:
• Arcadia First Baptist Christian School and child care programs
• College of the Mainland
• Clear Creek ISD
• Dickinson ISD
• Friendswood ISD
• Galveston College
• Galveston ISD
• Hitchcock ISD
• La Marque ISD
• Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, La Marque
• Moody Methodist Day School, Galveston
• Odyssey Academy
• Santa Fe ISD
• Texas A&M University at Galveston
• Texas City ISD
• Trinity Episcopal School, Galveston
• True Cross Catholic School, Dickinson
• Upward Hope Academy, Galveston
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.