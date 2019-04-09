Tilman Fertitta, the island native who has made billions of dollars running hotels, restaurants, casinos and, now, a professional sports team, plans to release a book later this year telling people just how he built his empire.
Fertitta’s book, titled “Shut Up and Listen!,” will be released in September, according to its publisher, HarperCollins Leadership. It became available for pre-order on Monday.
Fertitta signed a $500,000 advance book deal with HarperCollins in March, according to the Associated Press. He said he expected to make another $500,000 on the book after it’s published.
In its announcement, HarperCollins said that Fertitta will share “his personal secrets to achieving success,” in the book.
The chapters of the book will be organized into “Tilmanisms” — Fertitta’s core themes, according to the announcement. The chapters will be named things like “Take the Word ‘No’ Out of Your Damn Vocabulary” and “Keep Punching.”
“You might think you know what you’re doing, but I’m going to show you what you don’t know,” Fertitta said in the announcement.
Fertitta owns Houston-based Landry’s Inc., a corporation that includes more than 600 properties, including five Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. Fertitta also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, which he bought last year for $2.2 billion.
