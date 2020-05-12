LEAGUE CITY
With stay-at-home orders being eased, the League City council returned to its council chambers Tuesday night for a regular meeting — its first in-person meeting since March 24.
“It felt good to be out of the house today,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “I came up here at about 3 o’clock and had a chance to see everybody. So, it felt great.”
The city council conducted its two regular April meetings via video teleconferencing, and at Tuesday’s in-person meeting, strict social distancing measures were put into place, spreading out council members, city staff and members of the audience.
Seating in the council chambers was at 25 percent capacity with paper signs blocking off individual seats and police tape blocking off every other row of seats. Every other seat on the city council dais was left empty, which pushed some city staff members to separate tables as well as the front rows of the audience seating.
“You can really see that we 6-feet-aparted everybody here for social distance, and we’re also providing masks for anybody when they come in — just kind of setting an example for what people should be doing. And our council members have masks, as well, and they’re spread apart,” League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
At 25 percent capacity, a maximum of 18 members of the League City public could have attended the meeting to give citizen comments, and the city also continued to offer the option to submit comments electronically through the city’s website.
There were two comments submitted electronically, and no one signed up to give citizen comments in person at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The League City council was one of the first governing bodies in Galveston County to conduct an in-person meeting since stay-at-home orders were enacted several weeks ago.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court earlier Tuesday briefly met in person to extend the county’s disaster declaration. The most recent three commissioners court meetings have been held virtually, with social distancing measures put into place at an in-person meeting April 6.
