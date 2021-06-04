The Texas City Independent School District's Foundation for the Future is accepting nominations for its 2021 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2021 La Marque Legacy Hall.
Both programs are designed to recognize Texas City and La Marque graduates who have excelled in their fields of expertise and made significant contributions to their communities.
Candidates should be a graduate of Texas City’s Booker. T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, La Marque’s Lincoln High School or La Marque High School.
Anyone can nominate alumni for the prestigious honor by visiting www.tcisd.org/recognition. Nominations close July 31.
Nominees will be honored at a community recognition celebration Oct. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Tickets will go on sale in September.
For more information, call 409-916-0108 or email gwhite@tcisd.org.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.