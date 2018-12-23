TEXAS CITY
Texas City police on Sunday were monitoring a marsh fire at Virginia Point near the causeway, a department spokesman said.
Officers would be watching the fire throughout the night, Assistant Chief Jesse Rubio said.
“We can’t get to it,” Rubio said. “It’s too far out. Sometimes it’ll just happen in the marsh area and we just physically can’t get to it.”
The fire sent plumes of smoke into the sky for most of Sunday afternoon.
Police hoped the fire will burn itself out while they continue to watch it, Rubio said.
