CONTEST
Art, essay contest entries now being accepted
The 21st Century Afterschool Centers on Education program at Texas City Independent School District is accepting entries for its inaugural Speak Your Truth: Gun Violence art and essay contest through July 16.
Participants are asked to express themselves through writing an essay or poem or by drawing a picture that inspires others to prevent gun violence.
Middle and high school students in Galveston County are eligible for the essay and art portion; elementary school students are eligible for the art contest as well. Students can sign up at http://tcisd.org/our-schools/21st-century.
Electronic submissions also can be emailed to 409ActionNetwork@gmail.com.
Prizes will be awarded. For more information, email Nakisha Paul, paulns@stthom.edu.
— Angela Wilson
GOVERNMENT
City officials have no plans to close the Texas City Dike
TEXAS CITY
City officials have no plans to close the Texas City Dike, despite Galveston and county officials late Wednesday moving to close their beaches for the long Independence Day weekend.
“We’re not quite the same as the Galveston beaches,” Mayor Matt Doyle said. “We haven’t really had problems with people congregating. At this point, it would cause more mayhem to close them than to keep them open.”
Galveston County and the city of Galveston Wednesday announced most beaches will close against a background of rising coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
The orders were meant to dissuade visitors who have been crowding island and Bolivar Peninsula beaches this summer.
— Matt deGrood
POLICE
Woman charged with arson after Galveston house fire
GALVESTON
A Texas City woman was arrested and charged with arson Thursday after an early-morning fire destroyed an abandoned house in Galveston, officials said.
Barbara Jean Leggett, 36, of Texas City, was arrested and charged with arson, according to the Galveston Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire occurred in a single-family home in the 3000 block of Avenue M 1/2 around 3 a.m. Thursday, Galveston Fire Marshal Chris Harrison said.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, he said.
The home was boarded up, and Leggett was believed to be staying in the empty building without permission, Harrison said. Galveston County court records give Leggett’s address as an apartment building in Texas City and also list her as homeless.
Harrison declined to say how the fire was started and said the case was still under investigation.
No one was injured in the fire, and no other properties were damaged, he said.
Leggett was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records, which also stated that her bond was denied.
— John Wayne Ferguson
