GALVESTON
The county’s first jury trial since coronavirus restrictions shuttered courthouses across Texas could set the example for a slow ramping up of trials starting next week, according to officials with the District Attorney’s Office.
Although trials for much of Texas won’t begin until Monday, the Texas Office of Court Administration has allowed some jury trials to occur with the approval of the office and the regional administrative judge, said Kevin Petroff, first assistant district attorney.
That’s how local officials this week received permission to conduct the county’s first jury trial since the pandemic began, Petroff said. Prosecutors had received approval for a few trials in the 405th District Court last week, but they ultimately didn’t go forward.
But this week, a jury in the 56th District Court found Dion Anthony Ruffins, 44, guilty of robbing a gas station in Galveston in April 2019, officials said.
It was especially important that Galveston County resume trials because the system is backed up with stalled cases because of coronavirus shutdowns, Petroff said.
“Every county in the state is also dealing with this,” he said. “You have to try to find a way, that doesn’t go to extremes, to continue hearing cases, while also ensuring safety.”
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office as of October had 4,355 pending felony cases and 6,119 pending misdemeanor cases, according to data provided to The Daily News. In October 2019, the office had 1,727 pending felony cases and 2,269 pending misdemeanor cases.
Resuming trials on a full-time basis, however, is a work in progress, Petroff said.
“It’s changing, almost daily,” Petroff said.
Petroff thought as many as three trials might move forward starting Monday but wasn’t sure how many of those would happen, he said. Much of it depends on how many jurors show up for jury duty.
About 50 percent of all potential jurors showed up this week, which is actually a fairly good return compared to Harris County, which has had about 10 percent to 15 percent, Petroff said.
The biggest difference between this week’s trial and what will happen starting next week is that each trial no longer will require the court administration office to sign off on it, Petroff said. Instead, only the regional judge will be required.
The courtrooms already have adopted several changes to accommodate for coronavirus health concerns, Petroff said. Those include changes to seating in the jury assembly room to encourage social distancing and seating half a jury in the usual box and the other half in one half of the visitor section.
Security guards are screening people’s temperatures at the doors, but trials must be open to the public, Petroff said.
