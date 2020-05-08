GALVESTON
Fighting against a current of coronavirus-related fears and restrictions, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is looking to recruit a new class of lifeguards to monitor Galveston’s roughly 32 miles of beaches during the busy summer months.
Lifeguard training academy classes begin 7 a.m. today at the Lasker Park community pool, and those who pass a tryout will have about 100 hours of training over daily courses that stretch until May 20 — just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The beach patrol has managed to maintain its typical spring staffing numbers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic but, of course, now has to add more lifeguards for the summer, Chief Peter Davis said.
“I would say their desire to protect people and save lives kind of overpowers their fear of corona,” Davis said. “It’s not like they’re not aware of it and aren’t being careful about it, but I think they feel like what they’re doing is really important.”
To potential lifeguards on the fence about venturing out into the public, Davis assured the job will be rewarding and proper precautions will be taken.
“It’s an amazing job,” Davis said. “There are very few jobs in life where you go home and you know that you prevented someone from dying or actually saved someone from dying. The second thing is, we’re taking every safety precaution that we can figure out how to do to protect our employees from corona.”
Among the new safety protocols the beach patrol is putting into place for its lifeguards is a requirement to wear masks visible to the public, Davis said. Lifeguards do not need to keep masks over their mouth and nose until they come within 6 feet of anybody on the beach, Davis said. Beach patrol also is providing N95 masks for when lifeguards need to administer first aid, Davis said.
“Like all public safety jobs, there’s an elevated risk in it, but we just do the best we can to keep our people safe,” Davis said.
Coronavirus-related travel restrictions will affect a significant portion of beach patrol’s summer workforce because it’s uncertain whether the beach patrol will get any lifeguards through the J-1 visa program, which has in the past helped the patrol meet demand during the high season, Davis said. Davis estimated 25 to 30 percent of his lifeguards each summer come over on J-1 visas, which offer people from other countries cultural and educational exchange opportunities in the United States.
“A lot of them are from Colombia and they’ve been coming back year after year; we’ve even got a couple of them who are senior lifeguards,” Davis said. “We’ve really come to have a good partnership, and some of those programs aren’t letting people in, and it’s uncertain if we’re even going to get any this summer. It looks like we won’t be able to rely on that to keep the personnel size up, so we’re really hoping that we’re able to recruit a larger number of workers from the area than we traditionally have.”
The fact that more local residents than usual find themselves out of work because of pandemic shutdowns could help fill the void left by the lack of J-1 workers, Davis said.
“Since people have been pent up and jobs are not that plentiful right now, we might see people from outside our normal, traditional places we pull them from,” Davis said. “We get a lot from high school swim teams, and we have sporty college-age people, but now there are people who are out of work who might be athletes or ex-swimmers or something like that, and, hopefully, we’ll see some non-traditional population come in to be lifeguards.”
The lifeguard trainee turnout won’t be fully known until the academy begins Saturday, Davis said. As of Thursday afternoon, the beach patrol had received about 20 applications and has the capacity to hire 80 people this summer, Davis said. If the beach patrol is unable to get enough recruits, it might consider holding another lifeguard training academy in June, Davis said.
Minimum qualifications to be a lifeguard are being 16 years old or older, being able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less, passing a urine drug test, and passing the lifeguard training academy.
Lifeguards are scheduled according to their availability but are expected to work full-time. Weekend and holiday work throughout the summer is expected, and lifeguards are expected to maintain adequate levels of fitness for their physically demanding duties.
Visit www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com for information on becoming a lifeguard.
