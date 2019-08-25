GALVESTON
Galveston police Sunday were investigating a Saturday afternoon wreck in which a driver struck several vehicles, including police cars, on east Seawall Boulevard.
At about 4:50 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa struck a Galveston police patrol unit while driving recklessly in the 100 block of Seawall Boulevard and fled, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The officers were directing cars in the area to help with the heavy traffic created by the AIA Sandcastle Competition, and annual event at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, that draws thousands to the island, Barnett said.
The driver of the Nissan Versa, a 28-year-old man, continued driving recklessly, entered East Beach, where attendees of the competition were walking, Barnett said. The driver of the Nissan Versa then left East Beach and drove west on Seawall Boulevard on the sidewalk that's on the south side of the road, striking another police patrol unit and a vehicle driving legally in the 100 block of Seawall Boulevard, Barnett said.
No police officers were injured and the two adults in the civilian vehicle that was hit complained of minor injuries, she said. The driver of the Nissan Versa was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch and is critical condition, Barnett said.
Earlier Saturday, a silver Nissan Versa had been seen driving recklessly at high speed south across the Galveston Causeway, Barnett said.
An investigation was underway Sunday but no charges had been filed, Barnett said.
