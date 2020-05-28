GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is set to decide today whether to use $445,000 in federal money to test people who work in grocery stores or restaurants for coronavirus infection.
The testing will help assure both workers and patrons about the safety of shopping and dining, and the city has other money for things such as rent assistance for people unemployed because of COVID-19 restrictions on business, officials said.
The money comes from a pot of about $715,000 from the federal government that must be used to assist low- and mid-income people hurt by the pandemic.
Many people who work in grocery stores and restaurants fall into the low-income category, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
They also play an important role in Galveston’s economy, which relies on tourism, he said.
“We felt like it would be good for those people to get tested and know the facts,” Yarbrough said. “It would give patrons of those establishments maybe a little more sense of comfort.”
The city wouldn’t make testing mandatory, but the option would be there for people who needed it, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Other free testing is available, both on the island and mainland, through Galveston County, but the city’s plan would provide a more direct, efficient option for people who work in restaurants and grocery stores, Maxwell said.
The city is restricted in what it can use the money for, Maxwell said.
The city didn’t consider using the money for rental assistance because it already has unused money set aside to help people with rent and demand had been low, Maxwell said.
Yarbrough said he wasn’t sure why people aren’t using the city’s rental assistance program. The city coordinated with nonprofits around the island, he said.
“We advertise it and do things that we’re supposed to do,” Yarbrough said.
The city this year has $154,286 in rental assistance for those who qualify, according to the city.
Free testing would be helpful for the restaurant industry, said James Clark, director of operations and a managing partner at the Mosquito Cafe, 628 14th St. in Galveston. Clark also is president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
With many more visitors returning to the island, having some testing that’s dedicated to restaurant workers is a good idea, Clark said.
“It’s giving them the ability, should someone come up sick, to go in and quickly get tested,” Clark said. “I see it being on an as-needed basis.”
There are still a lot of questions to answer about how the program would be administered, but it’s important to test people who work with the public daily, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“There’s a lot of other areas that I think we need to look at,” Brown said.
There are still a lot of questions, but it’s a good idea to offer testing to people who can’t afford it, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“It’s nice for the community to be able to help them get that testing,” Cole said.
District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly and District 3 Councilman David Collins also thought testing people in restaurant or grocery industries was a good idea. District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski couldn’t be reached for comment.
The city also plans to spend some of the $715,000 on tracing people who’ve been in contact with COVID-positive people and helping people pay mortgages and to set some aside to help pay for quarantining homeless people if needed, officials said.
