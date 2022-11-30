The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a missing boater identified as Jeffrey Anderson, 51, from Denton.
Anderson departed the Galveston Yacht Marina about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a 22-foot center console with a blue Bimini top, Coast Guard officials said.
He had informed the marina he would visit the SS Selma, a shipwreck offshore of Pelican Island, and return before sunset.
He didn’t return, and the marina reported him missing about 7 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
The 22-foot boat was also remained missing Wednesday, officials said.
There is no suspicion that the boat was stolen, said Russell Finney, owner of Finney Boat & Watersport Rentals, the company that docks at the marina.
The boat was rented through a third party website that specializes in boat rentals, Finney said.
Crews searched about 1,577 square miles for more than 38.69 combined hours, officials said.
“Suspending a search without a positive conclusion is always a difficult call to make,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Schwind, search and rescue mission coordinator. “If anyone has any new information about Mr. Anderson’s whereabouts, please contact us.”
Although the Coast Guard has suspended the search, The Galveston Police Department is still conducting an investigation, spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.
