The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Galveston and surrounding counties has reached levels never before seen during the pandemic.
Since Aug. 12, more than 500 people in Trauma Service Area R have been hospitalized by the virus daily, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. At no other time in the pandemic have so many people been hospitalized in the region, according to the state’s data.
The surge, driven primarily by serious illness among unvaccinated people, is forcing delays in treatment for other health conditions and means people are sometimes forced to wait as many as two days for admission at some emergency rooms, physicians said.
The crunch is being felt at University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, the medical branch’s chief medical officer.
“We are in dark times,” Sharma said.
HIGHEST RATE
Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties all make up Trauma Service Area R. Combined, the counties have about 1,700 general and intensive care hospital beds, about a third of which are in Galveston County.
Thirty-two percent of the hospital beds in the region were occupied by COVID patients as of Sunday, according to state data. The region has the highest COVID hospitalization rate of any of the 22 trauma service areas in Texas.
The rise in local hospitalizations corresponds with a statewide increase in COVID hospitalizations caused by the spread of the delta variant of the virus. In the past month, the number of hospitalizations has increased by 300 percent. As of Aug. 15, 11,791 people were hospitalized in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the Texas Tribune.
In the past 10 days, the medical branch has been treating as many as 190 COVID patients a day, Sharma said. That’s the highest number during the pandemic, he said
The rise in hospitalized people has strained hospitals’ ability to provide beds and limited the number of places people can be transferred for treatment. The medical branch has begun postponing some medical procedures to keep space open for COVID patients.
The medical branch two weeks ago began hiring 200 extra nurses and other medical staff to deal with the surge, Sharma said. The medical branch had requested extra resources, including 12 pediatric nurses from the state, but hasn’t received any response to those requests as of Tuesday, he said.
The number of COVID patients is affecting how long people seeking treatment for other emergencies must wait to be treated, Sharma said. In some cases, people seeking treatment in medical branch emergency rooms have been waiting 48 hours to be admitted, Sharma said.
OTHER MEASURES
Several methods are used to measure hospitalization levels reported by local and regional agencies. All the of the measures have shown significant increases in COVID hospitalizations in recent weeks, although they haven’t all surpassed records set earlier in the pandemic
There were 177 COVID patients using Galveston County hospital beds Sunday, the highest one-day total since Aug. 5, 2020, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
At times during the pandemic, the council’s count of local beds being used to treat COVID patients has surpassed 200 people in a single day.
The council’s count includes people being treated at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice hospital in Galveston, however. Delta variant cases haven’t caused the same surge the prison system saw earlier in the pandemic, Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Local Health Authority, said last week.
The medical branch, which is the county’s largest medical provider, hasn’t accepted transfers of patients from outside facilities for several weeks, Keiser said.
The Galveston County Health District counts hospitalizations based on where people live, not where they’re being treated. On Tuesday, the health district reported 130 local people hospitalized because of COVID. That’s still below the highest one-day total of 192 hospitalizations reported by the health district in February.
Health officials have warned hospitalizations would increase because of a surge in COVID-19 infections that began in July. The new heights in hospitalizations appeared about two weeks after the county saw a record number of new infections.
During the week of Aug. 1, the health district received 2,081 reports of positive COVID tests, the highest one-week total during the pandemic.
YOUNGER VICTIMS
The most disheartening part of the latest surge is the number of young people being treated in the hospital, Sharma said.
“It is just a tragedy, and heartbreaking for our staff, to see these young folks coming in with COVID,” Sharma said. “They have long hospitalizations, and some don’t make it. That is sobering for a lot of our employees, and it’s putting a lot of mental toll on our staff.
“I have not seen that much crying from the staff that I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks,” he said.
According to the health district, 20 of the 130 local people hospitalized Tuesday were under the age of 40.
Almost all of the hospitalized with COVID at the medical branch are unvaccinated, Sharma said.
He pleaded for people to get vaccinated before they required hospital treatment.
“The only way to end the pandemic is to suffer and sacrifice or get vaccinated,” Sharma said. “I would choose the latter any day.”
ABOUT ALL
As of Tuesday, more than 40 percent of intensive care units in Galveston County were being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The number of people being treated in county ICUs is at its highest level since August 2020.
In the 30 days between July 18 and Aug. 16, county intensive care units reported being at 100 percent capacity on 24 days. On the other six, they reported being at 98 percent capacity.
The level of hospitalizations in the region has far surpassed levels that once required businesses to limit occupancies or close entirely to prevent the spread of the virus. Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state-mandated COVID precautions earlier this year. Abbott also has banned local governments from issuing their own COVID-protection related mandates.
While some local governments in Texas have issued their own orders despite the governor’s orders, neither Galveston County nor any cities within the county have attempted to do so.
