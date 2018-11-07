Several television stations and newspapers will attempt to convince a judge to ease restrictions on their coverage during the trial of the man accused of killing 10 people and wounding more than a dozen others at Santa Fe High School in May, court officials said.
The trial of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, who has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant, might pack the courtroom because he’s accused in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Court officials in the days after the shooting released a plan seeking to stem some of the crowds through a list of stipulations and rules.
Judge John Ellisor will discuss some of the objections to that plan at a 3 p.m. Nov. 16 meeting with an attorney representing several news organization, including Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns The Daily News.
The court’s plan prohibits video and audio recordings in the courtroom and limits photography to one photographer for five minutes before trial each day, among other rules.
Austin-based attorney Laura Lee Prather, on behalf of eight media companies, including Southern Newspapers Inc., sent a letter to the court, objecting to several of the stipulations, she said.
The news coalition wants clarification on some of the rules as they apply to proceedings outside of a jury trial, Prather said.
Prather also objected to stipulations that journalists not park in general parking, rules about where they can record and film and rules about how many passes each organization can apply for, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.