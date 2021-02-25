Marilyn Ruth Cohn Schwartz, a civic leader, artist, businesswoman and wife of former state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, died Thursday after a stroke. She was 89.
Schwartz was born May 27, 1932, in San Diego, Texas. She attended The University of Texas at Austin where she majored in art and was named a finalist in the university’s “Bluebonnet Belles” pageant.
“My mom was an avid painter and was a terrific artist and illustrator,” said her son, John Schwartz. “And, although she never finished her college degree, she often worked outside the home as a substitute school teacher, secretary, insurance agent and more.”
Marilyn Cohn and Babe Schwartz wed July 14, 1951, and were married for 67 years. Babe Schwartz died in 2018.
She was active in several organizations in Galveston, including serving on the board of Bank of the West, running the Temple B’nai Israel gift shop and serving on the Park Board of Trustees.
“She knew everyone and was just there to listen,” John Schwartz said. “She was just always supportive and balanced my dad, who throughout his political career made a lot of people mad. She was the great equalizer.”
Schwartz is survived by four sons: twins Robert “Bob” and Richard “Dick” Schwartz, both of Houston; John Schwartz, of New Jersey; and Tom Schwartz, who lives in Sarasota; along with their spouses, Bob’s wife Monya, Dick’s wife Tina, John’s wife Jeanne and Tom’s wife Barb. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending. Marilyn Ruth Cohn Schwartz will be buried beside her husband at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.