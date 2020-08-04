TEXAS CITY
A slew of new state regulations has bars and breweries in Galveston County confused and apprehensive about the possibility of limited opening.
The regulations are only the latest in a series of rule changes, closures and reopening measures that have caused frustration among local businesses trying to keep their doors open in the middle of a global pandemic.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission released guidelines last week to help businesses selling alcoholic beverages change their classifications to reflect that their most recent sales of alcohol make up less than 51 percent of their revenue.
But industry representatives argue attempting to amend the 51 percent rule is causing more confusion and that bars and breweries should be allowed to operate based on their ability to enact and enforce social distancing and other methods as other businesses are.
Businesses that report less than 51 percent of their on-premise revenue deriving from alcohol sales can operate as restaurants, said Chris Porter, spokesman with the commission.
Businesses also only have to report their on-premise consumption in that 51 percent figure, which can include food, entry fees, merchandise sales or tour fees, he said.
Brewery operators without kitchens on the premises are uncertain whether the new rules allow them to reopen and worry that doing so might put them afoul of the law. Some, for example are making all their money from to-go sales, which might conform with the rules. Their on-premise sales would increase, however, if they reopened.
Porter didn’t respond to questions about whether bars and breweries can reopen on-premise seating if they prove alcohol sales are less than 51 percent of revenue.
HIGH RISK OF MISCONSTRUING THE RULES
The rules are confusing, said Theresa Hutchins, owner of Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th St. N. in Texas City.
“The risk of interpreting the guidance wrong is kind of high,” Hutchins said.
Fetching Lab no longer makes more than 51 percent of its revenue from on-premise sales of alcohol because of the shutdown, but if the business opens as normal, it probably will, she said.
Fetching Lab doesn’t sell food and is limited on what it could offer because of her licenses, Hutchins said.
Before making plans to open and operate on-premise sales, the business wants to ask more questions, she said.
Others aren’t ready to dive into the legal challenges of the new rules. Dan Burke, owner of new business 6 Wards Brewing Company, doesn’t normally offer food at his taproom and is managing to do all right with to-go sales, he said.
The brewery, 1825 Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson, opened in May and has been maintaining a decent level of business, considering the pandemic, Burke said.
The past few months have been frustrating, he said.
Bars and breweries were some of the last businesses to reopen in late May but closed again a month later by Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.
A few weeks ago, the state released guidelines that allowed some breweries to reopen patios and then reversed the decision within days.
Burke hasn’t even bothered to do a deep dive on the new guidelines yet, he said. But if the closures continue for another few months, he may have to do something to change his business model, he said.
“Our whole business model at least to start was going to be real reliant on our taproom sales,” Burke said. “Now we’ve had to shift on the fly to doing a lot more canning and doing a lot more distributing to local bars.”
CONFUSION ABOUNDS
Even the group representing breweries statewide is confused.
The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is still seeking clarification from the state about what exactly the new rules mean, Executive Director Charles Vallhonrat said.
“The rules are intentionally ambiguous or there is room for interpretation,” Vallhonrat said. “That can be good but at the same time it can be confusing if there’s inconsistent application of those rules. And we’re seeing that right now.”
The guild is trying to convince the state to allow some bars or breweries to open based on their safety guidelines, rather than their sales percentages, he said.
Confusing is an understatement. I have been wondering why both can't open using the same rules and guidelines? Since the article doesn't mention the reason, just the food vs. drink I googled it. Now it really gets goofy. Reason number 1: “the concerns are more based on activity than licensing. He explains there’s less worry about people dining out, because it’s an activity that’s typically arranged by people who know each other. But when people go to a bar, many times they’re hoping to run into people or interact with new people. “There’s concern that the latter situation more easily promotes spread than a situation where four to six people go out to dinner together.”
Reason number 2:
“Restaurants can reopen because they prepare and assemble food. Bar will remain closed because bar stools are too close to each other and a bartender would be too close to customers.
Seriously? That's what it's all about?
