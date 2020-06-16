GALVESTON
Voters who show up at Galveston County polling places on Election Day next month will be given a Q-Tip cotton swab to use as a stylus to vote on the county’s touch screens, Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan said Monday.
The swabs are the cheapest and most effective alternative the county election office could find to replace uncovered fingers in the age of the coronavirus, Sullivan said.
“We experimented with different styluses, but they were just too costly,” Sullivan said. “Q-Tips are a much cheaper solution.”
Q-Tips aren’t the only change voters might encounter when they head to the polls during the approaching runoff election and possibly during November’s general elections.
Elections workers will be required to wear face masks at polling sites and will have their temperatures checked as they enter, Sullivan said. The county also is planning to deal with more people requesting curbside voting.
The election office won’t, however, take voters’ temperatures as they show up to vote, Sullivan said. Such voter-centric tests have been prohibited by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Sullivan said.
On Monday, the Galveston County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an application seeking $333,860 in grant money from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office to help pay for added costs in the upcoming elections.
The grant money would help pay for sanitizing election equipment, protective equipment for election workers, extra staff, extra voting equipment, more training and more public notices, according to the county’s application.
If approved, the county would match the grant with $66,772 from its general fund, according to county documents.
The state’s grant is itself funded by the CARES Act, the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in March.
Although much of the planning involved in making the election safe is centered around remediating the infection threats of crowded places, Galveston County Commissioner Stephen Holmes said voters’ best strategy to vote safely would be to plan to vote early or vote by mail, if eligible.
“Vote early,” Holmes said. “Don’t wait for an Election Day to go in there. It’s going to be easier to social distance when there’s fewer people when they can get in and out of there.”
The Texas primary run-off elections, which were delayed because of the pandemic, are July 14. Early voting in the run-offs begins June 29.
— John Wayne Ferguson
P's be with you.
