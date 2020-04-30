Retail stores around the county prepared Thursday to reopen May 1 or later in the month in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing customers into stores at 25 percent of their occupancy limit.
Some retailers have been offering online shopping and curbside pickup since the governor issued a stay-at-home order March 19. But in-store shopping during the COVID-19 crisis has been limited largely to businesses deemed essential, causing sharp revenue declines and employee layoffs at many stores.
In Galveston, Alicia Cahill restocked shelves and prepared to open her doors after a few weeks of curbside pickup at her shop, The Kitchen Chick, 2402 Market St.
“We’re going to allow a very small number of people in the store at a time, eight or fewer,” Cahill said.
That number is smaller than one-quarter of capacity, but it’s the number of people she’s comfortable can be in the store without brushing up against each other, she said.
“I’m going with the upper levels of my comfort level,” Cahill said. “As much as I will love seeing everybody and would love for this whole thing to have just been a dream, or a nightmare, that’s not the case. We need to continue to practice a lot of safety and caution.”
Cahill stocked up on inventory in early spring in anticipation of busy spring break shopping that didn’t happen because of the virus. Now, she’s well stocked for reopening and doesn’t want a rushed or unsafe reopening of retail stores to hurt the potential for a strong summer season, she said.
A hand sanitizer station will be inside the door along with signage about sanitation protocol, and the store will enforce social distancing, Cahill said. Her staff will wear masks when interacting with customers.
Retail shops at commercial centers, such as Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 in Texas City, will reopen as they are ready — not necessarily on May 1, according to the outlets’ shopping services department.
The shopping center will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 1, but only some stores will be ready to open their doors as others continue preparations to meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety and sanitation guidelines.
American Eagle Outfitters, for example, had workers in the store on Thursday but won’t be opening for in-store shopping until May 6, a salesperson there said.
A reopening celebration event is planned for Tanger Outlets in multiple locations, including Texas City, on May 15, according to the company website.
For Toucan Alley, 609 Bradford Ave. in Kemah, a small shopping center with tenants ranging from restaurants to boutiques to a tattoo artist and an entertainment venue called The Escape Room, opening on May 1 will be a celebration, said Amie Cave, proprietor of iMassage.pro, a massage salon delayed from opening until phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, beginning May 18. Cave also runs a business services company, Amie Digital, at Toucan Alley and promotes the center through social media.
“To my knowledge, everyone will be opening May 1 with limited capacity, except the tattoo shop,” Cave said.
Gypsy Pearl Boutique in the center has been selling handmade masks over the past month with curbside pickup, and restaurants have been selling pizza, tacos and ice cream to a steady stream of customers, she said.
“We absolutely expect a big turnout when retail reopens on May 1,” Cave said. “In the last week, I’ve seen more and more people coming over here just to be in the space.”
Each business within Toucan Alley will have its own version of reopening, with each doing what’s necessary to assure customer comfort and safety, Cave said.
