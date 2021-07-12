GALVESTON
The Galveston Fire Department put out a small fire at a Seawall Boulevard hotel Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Galveston West, 8628 Seawall Blvd., at about 7 a.m. in reference to a small fire, Chief Charles Olsen said.
The hotel was evacuated and will be without power likely through the afternoon, but no one was hurt in the fire, Olsen said.
A few rooms had smoke damage and firefighters had to cut into a few walls to stop the fire from spreading, he said.
The fire department thinks the fire started in an exterior electrical junction box, which houses wiring, Olsen said.
Salt air likely corroded the box, he said.
“It may be salt had been eating away at it,” Olsen said. “We’re pretty sure that was the pinpoint.”
The fire was relatively small, Olsen said.
It was the second small fire at a seawall hotel in less than a week.
The Galveston Beach Hotel, 8710 Seawall Blvd., was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out on a first-floor balcony, officials said.
