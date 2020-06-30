KEMAH
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling the streets of Kemah on Tuesday, and when people called 911 in Kemah and Hitchcock, it was sheriff’s office dispatchers who answered the phone.
The sheriff’s office took over some police duties in two of the Galveston County’s smallest cities after confirmed COVID-19 infections required some employees in Hitchcock and Kemah to stay away from work, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Deputies were performing police patrol duties in Kemah and dispatch duties for Kemah and Hitchcock, Trochesset said.
At least one police officer in Kemah tested positive for COVID-19, which forced everyone who works in the police department there to also quarantine and seek testing, Trochesset said.
Kemah Mayor Terri Gale confirmed the entire police department staff — 13 officers — was being tested as a precautionary measure and that the hope was that some officers would be able to return to work as soon as today after receiving the results of their COVID-19 tests.
“In the meantime, we’re fully covered and fully staffed by the sheriff’s office at the same level we would be,” Gale said. “Calls are being answered promptly. Kemah is safe.”
The department also was reviewing what contact the infected police officer had with the community in recent days, Gale said. Kemah officers have been wearing face masks and other protective equipment during the pandemic, she said.
Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith confirmed two of the city’s three police dispatchers were confirmed to have the coronavirus.
The sheriff’s office will take over dispatch duties for Hitchcock until the dispatchers have been cleared to return to work, Smith said.
He didn’t expect the change would affect his officers’ ability to respond to emergency calls, he said.
“In order to provide the care that we wanted to provide, we made sure that we had enough coverage,” Smith said.
The department’s level of service has not dropped because of COVID-19, Smith said.
There are no formal agreements or payments between the cities and the sheriff’s office to provide the fill-in deputies, Trochesset said. He compared the arrangements to the type of coverage the sheriff’s office might provide to a police department when a large number of officers are out at one time, such as during a funeral for another officer.
“It kind of came up on the fly,” Trochesset said. “But if they had an employee that died or was killed, we’d step up so they were able to go to the funeral.
“Each agency through the county works with others if something like this ever happens or is needed,” Trochesset said.
