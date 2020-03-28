Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid renewal applications will automatically be renewed, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Saturday.
Automatic renewal will assure that clients are covered during the coronavirus health crisis, according to the commission.
Those who were up for renewal don’t have to call or complete forms to receive continuous coverage until further notice. The commission will continue to provide updates to the public during the coming months, officials said.
Texas also is waiving on-site interview requirements for new households applying for SNAP benefits. Normally a face-to-face interview is required, but under new state regulations, that step in the application process has been eliminated, officials said.
Administered by the commission in Texas, the federal SNAP program provides food assistance to 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals with monthly benefits worth nearly $400 million, the commission said.
Medicaid, a joint federal-state program, provides health coverage to Texas children, pregnant women, parents of eligible children, people with disabilities and older Texans requiring nursing home care.
To apply for benefits, visit www.YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage benefits.
— From staff reports
