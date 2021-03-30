Government
• The Galveston County Federal Courthouse, and offices in Galveston County and the courthouse will be closed Friday.
• City offices in Santa Fe will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• City offices in Bayou Vista and Kemah will close at noon Thursday and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Friday.
• City offices in League City will be open Friday.
Schools
• High Island Independent School District, Mainland Classical Academy, O’Connell College Preparatory School, and Trinity Episcopal School will be closed Friday and Monday.
• Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; Satori School; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School will be closed Friday.
• Galveston College will be closed Friday.
• Texas A&M University at Galveston will close at noon Friday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake will be open Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Ambassador Preparatory, Bay Area Christian, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic schools, and College of the Mainland.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Thursday through Saturday.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday.
• The Dickinson, Friendswood and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Friday.
• Hours at Rosenberg Library and the Helen Hall Library in League City will not be affected.
• Information wasn’t provided from La Marque Public Library.
• There will be no mail delivery Friday. The post office also will be closed Friday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday. The animal resource center will reopen Saturday.
• The Galveston County Daily News will be closed Friday.
