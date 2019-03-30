GALVESTON
Firefighters quickly put out a blaze in a high-rise condominium apartment shortly after it broke out Saturday afternoon, with only one minor injury, officials said.
The fire department got a call at 1:27 p.m. about smoke coming from the third floor of an 11-story building at 7310 Seawall Blvd., Chief Mike Wisko said.
Crews found the fire in a unit on the third floor, quickly confining and extinguishing it, Wisko said.
“Simultaneously, a second alarm was requested, bringing all on-duty firefighters to the scene for additional manpower,” Wisko said.
Firefighters with Texas City, Hitchcock and Jamaica Beach provided mutual aid, Wisko said.
Crews limited smoke, water and other damage to the one unit on the third floor and minimal water damage to a unit on the second floor, Wisko said. One resident was injured, but refused medical care on the scene.
Crews contained the fire in about 30 minutes, Wisko said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.