TEXAS CITY

The College of the Mainland Foundation, the Galveston County Food Bank and the United Way Galveston County Mainland will give away Thanksgiving food to families in need Wednesday morning.

The College of the Mainland Foundation has purchased 100 turkeys to give out as part of the food giveaway, officials said.

The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parking Lot A at the College of the Mainland, 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City.

The giveaway is a drive-though event, and people will not have to get out of their cars.

The food bank also will give away pet food. The college will have information about programs and services available to assist those in need of returning to work to get reskilled to make livable wages.

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

