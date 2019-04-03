GALVESTON
Several West End roads will be closed Sunday morning and early afternoon as thousands of athletes participate in the annual Ironman 70.3 triathlon.
The city will close the following roads starting at 6:30 a.m. Sunday:
• 83rd Street between Sand Piper Lane and Stewart Road will be closed to traffic except emergency personnel.
• Only the northbound lanes of Cove View Boulevard will be open to traffic between FM 3005 and Stewart Road
• The southbound lanes of Cove View Boulevard will be closed between Stewart Road and FM 3005.
The Ironman triathlon has been held in Galveston since 2010. The race includes a 1.2-mile swim in Offatts Bayou, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile running course. Most of the race is held on the grounds of Moody Gardens.
The race is supposed to include 3,000 participants, with athletes from all 50 states and from 37 countries, organizers said. The top finishers in the race will qualify for Ironman’s 70.3 world championship race in Nice, France, later this year.
All roads are supposed to be reopened by 1:30 p.m., the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.