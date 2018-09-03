Tropical Storm Gordon officially formed early Monday, but projections had the storm steering away from the Texas coast, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm, which began near the Bahamas, should track from near Key West, Fla. up toward Louisiana and Mississippi and make landfall there sometime during the next five days, said Dan Reilly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
The tropical disturbance officially formed into a storm sometime about 6 a.m. Monday, Reilly said.
Once Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall, it should continue northwest into Arkansas and maybe far northeast Texas, Reilly said.
“With that track, you shouldn’t see much impact here in Texas,” Reilly said. “Maybe a little enhanced surf sometime mid-week.”
A little more than one year ago, Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast and dropped more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County causing catastrophic flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.