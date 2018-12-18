LEAGUE CITY
Two men were arrested Monday after an officer happened upon an apparent break-in at a League City Walmart, police said
Derrick Jackson, 44, of Houston, was charged with burglary of a building and Martin Hightower, 42, of Houston, was charged with evading arrest and detention, according to the League City Police Department.
A patrol officer was driving through the Walmart parking lot, in the 1700 block of W FM 646, at about 2 a.m. when he saw dozens of use batteries stacked up outside of a storage area, according to a police complaint.
Jackson, who was wearing a reflective Walmart vest, had a battery in each hand but dropped them when he came into the view of the police, according to the complaint
As the officer stopped Jackson, a truck that was parked nearby attempted to drive away but came to a dead end in the parking lot. The driver, Hightower, got out of the truck and ran from police, according to the complaint. He was found hiding in the Victory Lakes subdivision about 3:30 a.m., according to the complaint.
A Walmart manager later told police that 69 batteries had been removed from a storage cage, according to the complaint.
Both Jackson and Hightower were still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday. Jackson was held on $25,000 bond, and Hightower was held on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
