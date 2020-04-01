GALVESTON COUNTY
The total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Galveston County rose Wednesday to 118, up from 106 the day before, according to the Galveston County Health District.
No fatalities from COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus that is crippling countries around the world, had been reported in the county since the pandemic began. A total of 17 people had been hospitalized and 26 had recovered after being diagnosed as of Wednesday, the district said.
Also as of Wednesday, 1,206 county residents had been tested locally for COVID-19, according to the health district.
The county health district began testing March 2.
About 9.8 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
Only people who had been screened as likely to have been infected were being tested, however, so the infection rate was skewed high.
About 1.4 percent of people tested had been hospitalized.
League City had 49 total confirmed cases – the most among local cities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover.
