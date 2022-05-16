The Daily News catches up with Galveston native author Lance Scott Walker, whose new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution,” published by University of Texas Press, will be released May 17.
Name: Lance Scott Walker
Age: 48
Lives in: Brooklyn
Occupation: Writer
Q: Where did you grow up and where did you attend school?
A: I’m a BOI (Born on the Island) and grew up on 55th Street in Denver Resurvey in the ’70s and Spanish Grant (Bayside) after 1980. I went to Travis Academy, Parker Elementary School, Weis and Central middle schools, and Ball High School. I also attended Galveston College for one year before moving to Houston, where I took classes at Houston Community College, and later Hunter College in New York City.
Q: What professions have you worked in? What professional accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Writing/publishing, screen printing, graphic design, art handling, facilities management. I’m most proud of my books because they will be with us longer than I will.
Q: How did you break into your career?
A: Persistence, and lots of small assignments that added up and made me better with each outing. I wrote about music and nightlife for Houston Press and Houston Chronicle in the early 2000s and that frequency of getting out and seeing the city and then condensing my experience and filing on deadline was what made me a writer.
Q: Any advice for those just starting out?
A: Keep going! I’ve been working at my career my whole adult life, and if you’re doing what you love, then it’s your life’s work, even if that work takes some turns and you change paths along the way. Only you know which way is forward.
Q: Have you had mentors in your life? Individuals who have inspired your life decisions?
A: I think that everyone you work with in your life can be a mentor in some way, whether it’s because of what they say to you or what they show you. All of my editors have definitely been mentors to me, as have the photographers I’ve worked with over the years.
Q: What book are you reading now? What’s your favorite book or author?
A: Right now, I’m reading a science fiction book called “The Dispossessed,” by Ursula K. Le Guin. My favorite writers are Toni Morrison and Isaac Bashevis Singer.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
A: New York City and somewhere out in the country both.
Q: What do you do for fun?
A: Swimming, any chance I get, preferably in salt water. I grew up swimming in the Gulf and I will always need that.
Q: What’s the best thing about your job/career?
A: Having to really think is a blessing, but also getting to meet people and have deep conversations about history and the stories that make us who we are — that has been the most rewarding part.
Q: What’s one thing most people don’t know about you?
A: I was an extra in Night Game (shot in Galveston in 1988) as a 15-year-old carnival goer on East Beach. I’m a little blurry in the film but I think I felt blurry at that age anyway.
Q: Do you have a favorite quote that inspires your decisions?
A: I love this quote from the late writer James Baldwin from an interview in The Paris Review: “Talent is insignificant. I know a lot of talented ruins. Beyond talent lie all the usual words: discipline, love, luck, but, most of all, endurance.”
Q: What can people look forward to as it relates to your career?
A: A book on Galveston! That’s the next one up. Islanders will be hearing all about that one.
