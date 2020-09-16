GALVESTON
Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, but its ripple effects were felt all the way in Galveston on Wednesday.
Reports of flooding in different parts of Galveston — particularly around the intersection of 59th Street and Heards Lane near Offatts Bayou — trickled in Wednesday afternoon, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. The cause: high tides being made more severe because of the far-off Sally, Barnett said.
High-tide floods are a type of coastal flooding that occurs when ocean waters rise above their daily average high-tide levels. In some coastal areas, high-tide floods can spill into streets or infiltrate stormwater systems and send seawater bubbling up from storm drains.
According to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, such floods are happening more frequently in coastal communities because of sea-level rise. Galveston recorded 18 days of high-tide flooding from May 2019 to May 2020, matching a record set in 2017, the report stated.
