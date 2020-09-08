GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch on Tuesday confirmed it had laid off 105 employees as part of an already announced reduction in force it attributed to rising expenses and loss of revenues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs included employees from more than 80 departments, according to a list provided to The Daily News through an open records request. Eight people were laid off from the medical branch’s marketing and communications department, and six people were laid off from the business operations and facilities department, according to the medical branch.
The list also included 16 unfilled positions that were eliminated and won’t be filled, according to the medical branch.
Employees were notified of the layoffs on Sept. 2.
The medical branch in August announced it would lay off up to 200 employees because of a $174 million budget shortfall caused mostly by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The medical branch doesn’t plan more layoffs beyond the group from last week, interim President Ben Raimer said Tuesday.
The medical branch’s situation still is precarious, however, he said.
“UTMB is still recovering from the loss of revenue associated with the pandemic and the increased cost of supplies and equipment to cope with COVID-19,” Raimer said. “In addition to cost-saving measures, we are working diligently to increase revenue.”
Because of the pandemic, fewer people were seeking care for elective medical procedures and routine medical care, which drastically decreased the medical branch’s revenues, officials said.
The layoffs didn’t include any employees who work as medical care providers, according to the medical branch.
The medical branch employs about 13,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.