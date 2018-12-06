SANTA FE
A 1-year-old boy found in a swimming pool this morning in the Triple Bar Estates subdivision has died, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Philip Meadows said.
Police received the call around 10:50 a.m., he said. The child's mother told police she awoke from a nap to find the boy in the backyard swimming pool, Meadows said.
Police believe the child reached the pool by crawling through a dog door installed in the back door of the house, Meadows said.
Police are still investigating and Child Protective Services has been notified, Meadows said.
Sad just sad. My prayers go out.
