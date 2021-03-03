LA MARQUE
The Texas General Land Office announced Wednesday it awarded the city of La Marque a $7.5 million Community Development Block Grant for a citywide wastewater collection system inflow and infiltration prevention project.
The project will replace more than 680 sanitary sewer manhole covers, which will reduce freshwater infiltration in the sewer system during heavy rain, city officials said. It also will improve La Marque’s underground sewer infrastructure and fund more than 25,700 linear feet of new 15- to 30-inch sanitary pipes.
The grant will expedite long overdue infrastructure improvements La Marque needs and make a huge impact on the drainage system, Mayor Keith Bell said.
“We can now turn our attention to other areas of infrastructure in desperate need of upgrades,” Bell said. “La Marque scored a big victory today.”
La Marque has a lot of aging infrastructure that needs to be updated, said Re’chard Loftis, a member of the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission. Loftis is happy the city got the grant as long as the money is used effectively, he said.
“I hope it’s spread out and not just in used one area,” Loftis said. “We really need it in low-income areas.”
