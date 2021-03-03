TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday held its annual State of the County and Cities luncheon featuring comments from municipal and county leaders.
The event was a first for newly elected mayors of both cities.
La Marque Mayor Keith Bell spoke about making his city the safest in the state.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson spoke about growth and development in both the residential and commercial sectors of the city.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.