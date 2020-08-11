LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County’s largest school district is delaying plans to bring students back into classrooms by about a week in response to recommendations from the Galveston County Health District, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Clear Creek Independent School District now will resume in-person classes Sept. 14, officials said. The initial plan had been to bring students back Sept. 8.
District leaders made the call to delay the return of classes in part because of health district recommendations, and also to provide more of a cushion between the different groups returning to campus, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“There’s not one person who can give a magic number for us to get to,” she said. “But we do know that a phased-in approach makes sense. And having a 14-day incubation period is valid.”
Although district officials are now delaying the return of in-person classes for the majority of students, the rest of the reopening plan will remain the same, officials said.
Students will begin online classes Aug. 24 and then, on Aug. 31, about 10,000 students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and special education will return to in-person classes, officials said.
The district’s 40,000 or so students are divided among the northern reaches of Galveston County and southern Harris County.
“This gradual phase-in of groups of staff and students is recommended by health officials,” Superintendent Greg Smith said. “We have seen great success in bringing people into brick and mortar in groups, whether it is the nearly 1,500 students who have participated in strength and conditioning camps in July to our 5,000 employees returning to work this week.”
Galveston County’s local health authority, Dr. Philip Keiser, in July recommended districts consider delaying sports programs and return groups of students to in-person classes in stages and allow 10 days between each wave to give time for the coronavirus to incubate.
The recommendations call for delaying reopening as long as possible, while also still adhering to Texas Education Agency and state guidelines, said Ashley Tompkins, spokeswoman for the health district.
Congregant settings in schools and athletic events help transmit the virus, Tompkins said. Delaying the start of school will allow districts to install more plans to protect employees and students and allow for a possible drop in the positivity rate of the virus.
But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also has released legal guidance arguing school officials, not local health officials, have ultimate authority about whether to close schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.
“We know some parents are disappointed, that this has been a moving target since March, but we are confident that we will have kids back this fall,” Polsen said. “We feel we have good protocols in place.”
