The deadline for disaster victims, senior citizens, disabled people and disabled veterans and their spouses to make final quarter installment payments for 2020 property taxes is Aug. 2, according to the Galveston County Tax Office.
Payments can be mailed or dropped off at the boxes in the parking lots of each full-time office. To pay online, visit www.galcotax.com or to pay by phone, call 866-865-1433 (English) or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
Tax office branches in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; and satellite offices in Friendswood are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in Crystal Beach. Both satellite offices close one hour for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
For directions and locations, call 877-766-2284 or for specific questions regarding property taxes, call 409-766-2481.
