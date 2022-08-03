Routine Galveston Causeway check slowing traffic By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONDrivers leaving the island Wednesday afternoon are likely to face delays because of some routine inspections. The Texas Department of Transportation is doing routine checks of the Galveston causeway, blocking some lanes in each direction, according to a tweet by the department. The Galveston Police Department has reported no wrecks on the causeway. Traffic cameras showed cars trying to leave the island backed up to at least 61st Street and a clear path for cars traveling southbound. The work is part of routine checks of bridges across the area and the causeway work ends after Wednesday, a spokesman said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan found dead in Galveston ditch identifiedOne dead, one charged with murder in Galveston stabbingRenowned Galveston attorney, former mayor, R.A. Apffel Sr. dies at 91One man wounded in Texas City shootingPolice respond to two separate shooting incidents in GalvestonBall High alumni upset new stadium won't include running trackFamously missing Galveston monkey back in news after probePetition to recall La Marque's mayor still under reviewNone hurt, house struck when shots were fired Tuesday night in GalvestonRenowned Galveston native George Sealy dies at 95 CollectionsCooling off at the splash pad40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July Celebrations CommentedOne day the right will come for your rights, too (137) Who's going to follow the Texas GOP backward in time? (108) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (99) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (81) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.