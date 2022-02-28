Today is Election Day in Texas.
People can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary elections at in-person voting locations. To participate, a person must be a legally registered voter and present valid photo identification at the polling site.
Galveston County has a countywide voting system. Qualified voters can vote at any voting location in the county.
VOTING TIMES
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
VOTING LOCATIONS
• Galveston County Courthouse
722 21st St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Seaside Church
16534 FM 3005, Jamaica Beach
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Rebecca Sealy Hospital, first floor classroom
404 8th St., Galveston
• MUD 12 Building
2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building (Council Chambers)
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Runge Park
4605 Peck St., Santa Fe
• Dayspring Church
2215 FM 646, Santa Fe
• La Marque Community Room
1109 B Bayou Rd., La Marque
• La Marque Fire Admin. Building
5715 Texas Ave., La Marque
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Texas City Central Fire Station
1721 25th St., Texas City
• Calvary Baptist Church
517 18th Ave. N, Texas City
• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)
2010 5th Avenue N., Texas City
• College of the Mainland (Conference Center)
1200 N. Amburn Road, Texas City
• San Leon Fire Station
337 12th St., San Leon
• Bacliff Fire Department
600 Grand St., Bacliff
• League City Recreation Center/Civic Center
450 West Walker St., League City
• League City EMS
260 FM 270, League City
• College of the Mainland, League City Campus
1411 W. Main St., League City
• The Blue Building
144 Park Ave., League City
• Hometown Heroes Park
1001 E. League City Parkway, League City
• League City Public Works Building
1701 W. League City Parkway, League City
• Bay Harbour Church
3459 FM 518 East, League City
• Magnolia Creek Clubhouse
4751 W. League City Parkway, League City
• Dominion Church
6400 Calder Drive, Dickinson
• Dickinson City Hall
4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Dickinson Community Center
2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• New Hope Baptist Church
3610 FM 646, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Creekside Intermediate
4320 W. Main St., League City
• Friendswood Activity Building
416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood
• Hope Lutheran Church
1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
• West FM 517 Voting Location
689 FM 517, Suite 200, Dickinson
• Jacob White Building
2200 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
Git out and Vote!
