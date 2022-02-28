Today is Election Day in Texas.

People can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary elections at in-person voting locations. To participate, a person must be a legally registered voter and present valid photo identification at the polling site.

Galveston County has a countywide voting system. Qualified voters can vote at any voting location in the county.

VOTING TIMES

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

VOTING LOCATIONS

• Galveston County Courthouse

722 21st St., Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Seaside Church

16534 FM 3005, Jamaica Beach

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• Rebecca Sealy Hospital, first floor classroom

404 8th St., Galveston

• MUD 12 Building

2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church

6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• West County Building (Council Chambers)

11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Runge Park

4605 Peck St., Santa Fe

• Dayspring Church

2215 FM 646, Santa Fe

• La Marque Community Room

1109 B Bayou Rd., La Marque

• La Marque Fire Admin. Building

5715 Texas Ave., La Marque

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Texas City Central Fire Station

1721 25th St., Texas City

• Calvary Baptist Church

517 18th Ave. N, Texas City

• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)

2010 5th Avenue N., Texas City

• College of the Mainland (Conference Center)

1200 N. Amburn Road, Texas City

• San Leon Fire Station

337 12th St., San Leon

• Bacliff Fire Department

600 Grand St., Bacliff

• League City Recreation Center/Civic Center

450 West Walker St., League City

• League City EMS

260 FM 270, League City

• College of the Mainland, League City Campus

1411 W. Main St., League City

• The Blue Building

144 Park Ave., League City

• Hometown Heroes Park

1001 E. League City Parkway, League City

• League City Public Works Building

1701 W. League City Parkway, League City

• Bay Harbour Church

3459 FM 518 East, League City

• Magnolia Creek Clubhouse

4751 W. League City Parkway, League City

• Dominion Church

6400 Calder Drive, Dickinson

• Dickinson City Hall

4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• Dickinson Community Center

2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• New Hope Baptist Church

3610 FM 646, Dickinson

• Kemah Community Center

800 Harris Ave., Kemah

• Creekside Intermediate

4320 W. Main St., League City

• Friendswood Activity Building

416 Morningside Drive, Friendswood

• Hope Lutheran Church

1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

• West FM 517 Voting Location

689 FM 517, Suite 200, Dickinson

• Jacob White Building

2200 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood

(1) comment

James Lippert

Git out and Vote!

