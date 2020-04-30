GALVESTON
The reported coronavirus death toll in Galveston County increased by two on Thursday, according to the Galveston County Health District. To date, 26 deaths in Galveston County have been attributed to COVID-19.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s died on Wednesday, according to the health district. Both people had pre-existing health conditions, according to the health district.
The health district did not release the identities of the man or the woman or say in which cities they lived.
Of the 26 people who have died from COVID-19-related causes, 16 have been age 80 or older, according to the health district.
The health district also announced 11 new recoveries on Thursday. A total of 328 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 16,332 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
About 4.8 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
